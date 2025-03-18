Panthers Revising OT Yosh Nijman’s Contract For $1.6M In Cap Space

Per Mike Kaye of the Charlotte Observer, the Panthers are revising OT Yosh Nijman‘s contract to create $1.6 million in cap space.

Kaye adds Nijman’s deal will still end after the season.

Nijman, 29, originally signed on with the Packers as an undrafted free agent back in 2019 but re-signed to the practice squad coming out of the preseason.

He was eventually promoted to the active roster in November of 2019. The Packers re-signed him as an exclusive rights free agent for 2021 and 2022.

Green Bay tendered Nijman as a restricted free agent in 2023 at the second-round level worth $4.3 million. He signed a two-year, $8 million deal with Carolina last offseason.

In 2024, Nijman appeared in 16 games for the Panthers and made three starts.