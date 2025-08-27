Panthers Sign 13 To Practice Squad

The Carolina Panthers announced they have signed an initial wave of 13 players to the practice squad.

The list does not include QB Hendon Hooker, RB DeeJay Dallas and CB Kalen King for now, who according to reports will be joining the group. It also does not include veteran WR Hunter Renfrow, who was the team’s most notable cut and is a candidate to take the lone remaining spot once the other three sign.

Carolina’s practice squad now includes:

Barnes, 27, wound up going undrafted out of UCLA back in 2020. He later signed a three-year, $2.28 million contract with the Packers.

Green Bay opted to waive Barnes coming out of the preseason of his rookie year, but re-signed him to their practice squad. He was added to their active roster soon after.

After three seasons in Green Bay, the Packers declined to tender Barnes a restricted free agent offer. He became an unrestricted free agent and signed on with the Cardinals, where he spent two seasons. The Cardinals let him go and he caught on with the Panthers in 2025.

In 2024, Barnes appeared in all 17 games for the Cardinals and recorded 35 tackles and two sacks.