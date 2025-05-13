Panthers Sign Fourth-Round RB Trevor Etienne

The Carolina Panthers announced they have signed fourth-round RB Trevor Etienne to a rookie contract.
Etienne is the seventh Panthers’ draft pick to sign his rookie deal, leaving only second-round DE Nic Scourton.
|Rd
|Pick
|Player
|Pos.
|Note
|1
|8
|Tetairoa McMillan
|WR
|Signed
|2
|51
|Nic Scourton
|EDGE
|3
|77
|Princely Umanmielen
|EDGE
|Signed
|4
|114
|Trevor Etienne
|RB
|Signed
|4
|122
|Lathan Ransom
|S
|Signed
|5
|140
|Cam Jackson
|DL
|Signed
|5
|163
|Mitchell Evans
|TE
|Signed
|6
|208
|Jimmy Horn Jr.
|WR
|Signed
Etienne, 20, transferred to Georgia after spending the first two years of his college career in Florida. He was named to the SEC All-Freshman Team in 2022.
The Panthers used the No. 114 pick in the 2025 NFL Draft on Etienne. He’s projected to sign a four-year, $5,208,744 contract with a $1,008,744 signing bonus.
For his college career at Florida and Georgia, Etienne appeared in 34 games and recorded 371 rushing attempts for 2,081 yards (5.6 YPC) and 23 touchdowns, to go along with 62 receptions for 432 yards (7.0 YPC) and one touchdown.
Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?
Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on X.com and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!