Panthers Sign Fourth-Round RB Trevor Etienne

The Carolina Panthers announced they have signed fourth-round RB Trevor Etienne to a rookie contract.

Etienne is the seventh Panthers’ draft pick to sign his rookie deal, leaving only second-round DE Nic Scourton.

Rd Pick Player Pos. Note 1 8 Tetairoa McMillan WR Signed 2 51 Nic Scourton EDGE 3 77 Princely Umanmielen EDGE Signed 4 114 Trevor Etienne RB Signed 4 122 Lathan Ransom S Signed 5 140 Cam Jackson DL Signed 5 163 Mitchell Evans TE Signed 6 208 Jimmy Horn Jr. WR Signed

Etienne, 20, transferred to Georgia after spending the first two years of his college career in Florida. He was named to the SEC All-Freshman Team in 2022.

The Panthers used the No. 114 pick in the 2025 NFL Draft on Etienne. He’s projected to sign a four-year, $5,208,744 contract with a $1,008,744 signing bonus.

For his college career at Florida and Georgia, Etienne appeared in 34 games and recorded 371 rushing attempts for 2,081 yards (5.6 YPC) and 23 touchdowns, to go along with 62 receptions for 432 yards (7.0 YPC) and one touchdown.