Panthers Sign G Ike Boettger, Cut LB Jackson Mitchell

The Carolina Panthers announced they signed G Ike Boettger and waived LB Jackson Mitchell in a corresponding move.

Carolina adds some veteran depth with a couple of weeks left of training camp after Boettger was let go by the Lions earlier this week.

Boettger, 29, wound up signing on with the Bills as an undrafted free agent out of Iowa back in 2018. He received a three-year, $1.71 million deal but was waived coming out of the preseason.

The Chiefs claimed Boettger off waivers before waiving him a little over a week later. From there, Boettger returned to Buffalo via waivers.

Buffalo re-signed Boettger as a restricted free agent heading into 2021 and re-signed him to another one-year deal in 2022. He returned on another one-year contract for the 2023 season but was cut coming out of the preseason. Boettger caught on with the Colts and bounced back and forth between their practice squad and active roster.

The Lions signed him to a contract in July but cut him loose earlier this week.

For his career, Boettger has appeared in 36 games for the Bills and Colts with 17 starts.