Panthers Sign K Dominik Eberle, Waive S LaDarius Wiley

According to Joe Person, the Panthers signed K Dominik Eberle and waived S LaDarius Wiley in a corresponding move.

Eberle, 25, went undrafted out of Utah State back in 2020 before signing on with the Raiders. Unfortunately, Eberle was unable to make the 53-man roster heading into the season.

Las Vegas signed him, once again, back in August but cut him loose after a couple of weeks.

During his college career at Utah State, Eberle made 64 of his 81 field-goal attempts and converted all of his 167 extra-point attempts.