Panthers Sign QB Jake Luton, Place OLB Kemoko Turay On IR

According to Joe Person, the Panthers have placed DE Kemoko Turay on injured reserve to make room on the roster for QB Jake Luton.

Carolina needed more bodies at quarterback after an injury to veteran QB Andy Dalton left them thin at practice. Turay just signed with the team last week but this unfortunately ends his season in Carolina.

Luton, 28, is a former sixth-round pick of the Jaguars back in 2020. He was in the second year of his four-year, $3,476,756 contract that included $181,756 fully guaranteed with Jacksonville when he was waived coming out of the preseason.

The Seahawks later signed Luton to their active roster at the start of the season and was on and off of their practice squad for much of the season. He had a brief stint with the Dolphins practice squad at the end of 2021 before he signed a futures deal with the Jaguars for the 2022 season.

Luton was cut coming out of the preseason and later caught on with the Saints. The Saints moved on from him in May and he later caught on with the Panthers before joining the Saints’ roster.

Luton rejoined the Panthers soon after and bounced on and off their practice squad for the remainder of the season.

In 2020, Luton appeared in three games for the Jaguars and completed 54.5 percent of his passes for 624 yards, two touchdowns and six interceptions. He also rushed for 13 yards and a touchdown.

Turay, 28, was drafted by the Colts in the second round out of Rutgers in 2018. He signed a four-year, $5.2 million rookie deal.

He concluded his rookie deal and was testing out the free-agent market for the first time in his career when he caught on with the 49ers in 2020. He was on and off of their roster until catching on with the Falcons in July 2023, but was among their final roster cuts and re-signed with Atlanta’s practice squad.

Atlanta cut him loose in September of last year and he was a free agent until catching on with the Panthers during training camp.

In 2022, Turay appeared in three games for the 49ers and recorded one tackle.