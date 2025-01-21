Panthers Sign Two Players To Futures Deals

The Carolina Panthers announced they have signed OLB Boogie Basham and TE James Mitchell to futures contracts.

Basham, 27, is a former second-round pick of the Bills out of Wake Forest back in 2021. He was in the third year of his four-year rookie contract when the Bills traded him to the Giants coming out of the preseason.

Basham was scheduled to be an unrestricted free agent in 2025 but was released in October. He re-signed to the practice squad where he remained for the rest of the season, being elevated three times before being let go in January.

In 2024, Basham appeared in four games for the Giants and recorded nine tackles and one tackle for loss.