Panthers Signing CB Kalen King

Mike Kaye reports the Panthers are re-signing CB Kalen King to the practice squad.

Carolina waived King a few days ago when activating S Tre’von Moehrig from a one-game suspension.

King, 22, was a seventh-round pick by the Packers out of Penn State in the 2024 NFL Draft. He signed a four-year, $4.1 million rookie contract through 2027 and was let go at the end of camp before joining the practice squad.

King was on and off the Packers’ practice squad before returning to the team this past January on a futures contract. However, he was waived again during roster cuts and signed to the Panthers’ practice squad. King was let go again in early December.

In 2025, King has appeared in one game for the Panthers with no stats.