Panthers Signing DB Trevian Thomas To Practice Squad

The Carolina Panthers have announced they’ve re-signed DB Trevian Thomas to their practice squad.

Thomas, 23, signed on with the Panthers as an undrafted free agent out of Arkansas State in May. He signed a three-year, $3 million contract but was among Carolina’s final roster cuts coming out of the preseason.

Carolina re-signed him to their practice squad in August. He’s been on and off the active roster and practice squad ever since.

During his college career at Arkansas State, Thomas appeared in 61 games and recorded 257 tackles, six tackles for loss, eight interceptions, nine pass defenses, four fumble recoveries, two forced fumbles, and scored two defensive touchdowns.

In 2025, Thomas appeared in one game for the Panthers and made one tackle.