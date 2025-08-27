Panthers Signing QB Hendon Hooker & RB DeeJay Dallas To PS

According to Mike Kaye, the Panthers are adding QB Hendon Hooker and RB DeeJay Dallas to the practice squad.

Hooker was let go by Detroit and cleared waivers after losing the competition for the backup job. The former third-round pick is an upgrade for the Panthers at No. 3 quarterback.

Hooker, 27, opted to transfer to Tennessee after spending the first three years of his career at Virginia Tech. He started two seasons for the Volunteers and was in the thick of the Heisman race in 2022 before tearing his ACL.

The Lions selected Hooker with the No. 68 overall pick in the third round of the 2023 NFL Draft. He signed a four-year, $5,719,022 rookie contract that includes a $1,159,289 signing bonus.

In 2024, Hooker appeared in three games for the Lions and completed six of nine passes for 62 yards.

During his college career at Virginia Tech and Tennessee, Hooker completed 66.9 percent of his passes for 8,975 yards, 80 touchdowns, and 12 interceptions throughout five seasons and 45 games played. He also rushed for 2,079 yards and 25 touchdowns.

Dallas, 26, is a former fourth-round pick of the Seahawks back in 2020. He signed a four-year, $3.79 million contract with Seattle.

Dallas finished out his rookie deal and was testing the open market as an unrestricted free agent when he signed a two-year contract with the Cardinals.

In 2024, Dallas appeared in all 17 games for the Cardinals and rushed for 49 yards on nine carries to go along with three receptions for 11 yards and a touchdown. He also returned a kickoff for a touchdown.