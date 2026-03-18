Panthers Signing RB AJ Dillon

According to Jordan Schultz, the Panthers are signing RB AJ Dillon to a one-year deal.

He’ll add another layer of depth in the backfield after the team lost Rico Dowdle in free agency. Similar to Dowdle last year, this is likely a cheap, one-year, prove-it contract.

Dillon was with the Eagles last year.

Dillon, 27, is a former second-round pick out of Boston College by the Packers back in 2020. He played out the final year of his four-year, $5,285,827 rookie contract that included a $1,404,238 signing bonus.

He was testing the open market as an unrestricted free agent when Green Bay re-signed him on a rare four-year qualifying offer. However, he was placed on season-ending injured reserve coming out of the preseason.

The Eagles signed Dillon to a one-year deal for the 2025 season.

In 2025, Dillon appeared in seven games for the Eagles and rushed 12 times for 60 yards, adding three catches on three targets for 21 yards.