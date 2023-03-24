Panthers Signing WR DJ Chark

Jordan Schultz reports that the Panthers are signing veteran WR DJ Chark to a contract on Friday.

Chark visited Carolina last week on a free-agent visit. The team signed WR Adam Thielen to a three-year deal but could still use help at wide receiver and Chark happens to be the best available option at this point.

Chark, 26, was a second-round pick by the Jaguars out of LSU back in 2018. He signed a four-year, $4,447,229 contract with Jacksonville that includes a $1,314,349 signing bonus.

Chark was testing the market for the first time in his career when he agreed to a one-year, $10 million deal that is fully guaranteed with the Lions.

In 2022, Chark appeared in 11 games for the Lions and caught 30 passes for 502 yards receiving and three touchdowns.

