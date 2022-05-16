Panthers Waive CB Troy Pride, Sign Two

The Carolina Panthers announced Monday they have waived CB Troy Pride.

In a corresponding move, the Panthers added two tryout players: TE Jared Scott and OT Wyatt Miller.

Pride, 24, was a two-year starter at Notre Dame. The Panthers selected him with the No. 113 pick in the fourth round in the 2020 NFL Draft.

He was entering the third year of a four-year, $4,075,339 rookie contract that included a $780,339 signing bonus.

In 2020, Pride appeared in 14 games for the Panthers and recorded 42 total tackles, no sacks or interceptions and two pass deflections.