Panthers Waive CB Troy Pride, Sign Two

The Carolina Panthers announced Monday they have waived CB Troy Pride.
#Panthers sign two players, waive onehttps://t.co/N0Eqzj4vWi
— Carolina Panthers (@Panthers) May 16, 2022
In a corresponding move, the Panthers added two tryout players: TE Jared Scott and OT Wyatt Miller.
Pride, 24, was a two-year starter at Notre Dame. The Panthers selected him with the No. 113 pick in the fourth round in the 2020 NFL Draft.
He was entering the third year of a four-year, $4,075,339 rookie contract that included a $780,339 signing bonus.
In 2020, Pride appeared in 14 games for the Panthers and recorded 42 total tackles, no sacks or interceptions and two pass deflections.
