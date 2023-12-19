Panthers Waiving EDGE Justin Houston

Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that the Panthers are waiving veteran EDGE Justin Houston on Tuesday.

According to Schefter, Houston wants to continue playing but only for a contender at this point.

Houston, 34, is a former third-round pick of the Chiefs back in 2011. He was entering the fifth year of his six-year, $101 million contract that included $52.5 million guaranteed when the Chiefs released him.

The Colts later signed Houston to a two-year, $24 million contract in 2019. After playing out that deal, he signed a one-year deal worth up to $4 million with the Ravens in July of 2021. Baltimore re-signed him using the unrestricted free-agent tender in 2022. He then caught on with the Panthers before the start of the 2023 season.

In 2023, Houston has appeared in seven games for the Panthers and recorded nine tackles and half a sack.