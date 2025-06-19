Panthers Were Among Teams Interested In Signing CB Jaire Alexander, Others Offered More Money Than Ravens

Former Packers CB Jaire Alexander signed with the Ravens on Wednesday on a one-year deal worth up to $6 million.

Appearing on the Pat McAfee Show before Alexander signed, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported the Panthers had interest in him and said other teams had higher offers than Baltimore.

“The Carolina Panthers are interested in Jaire Alexander and I think there’s other teams that are offering him more many than Baltimore can,” Schefter said.

However, Mike Kaye reported Carolina “explored the possibility” of signing Alexander but never made an offer.

Alexander, 28, is the former 18th overall selection in the 2018 NFL Draft by the Packers. He was entering the fourth year of a four-year, $12.050 million rookie deal that included a $6.844 million signing bonus before Green Bay picked up his option.

Alexander was set to make a fully guaranteed base salary of $13.294 million in 2022 under the fifth-year option when the Packers signed him to a four-year, $84 million extension.

He was scheduled to make base salaries of $16.15 million and $18.15 million in the final two years of that deal when the Packers released him in June. Alexander signed a one-year deal with Baltimore in June 2025.

In 2024, Alexander appeared in seven games for the Packers and made seven starts, recording 16 tackles, a fumble recovery, two interceptions, one defensive touchdown and seven pass defenses.

We had him included in our Top 100 Available NFL Free Agents list.