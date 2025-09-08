Panthers Worked Out A Dozen Players Monday

The Carolina Panthers worked out 12 players on Monday, per the NFL transaction wire.

The full list includes:

DT Tommy Akingbesote DT Kyon Barrs T Gunner Britton T Josiah Ezirim C Trey Hill NT Patrick Jenkins LB Alex Johnson T Nate Lynn DB Israel Mukuamu CB Deantre Prince RB Anthony Tyus G Addison West

Of the group, Carolina signed Mukuamu and Akingbesote to the practice squad.

Mukuamu, 25, is a former sixth-round pick of the Cowboys back in April of the 2021 draft. He signed a four-year, $3,610,708 contract with the Cowboys that included a $130,708 signing bonus.

He was testing free agency for the first time in his career this off-season when he returned to Dallas on a one-year deal. However, he was let go coming out of the preseason.

In 2024, Mukuamu appeared in all 17 games for the Cowboys and tallied 19 total tackles, two passes defended and two interceptions.