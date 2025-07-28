Panthers Worked Out Three Players

Per the NFL transaction wire, the Panthers had workouts with three players on Monday.

The full list includes:

DB Ja’seem Reed WR Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint WR Braylon Sanders

Sanders, 26, signed on with the Dolphins as an undrafted free agent out of Oklahoma State following the 2022 NFL Draft. He was waived coming out of the preseason and re-signed to the practice squad.

Sanders bounced back and forth between the practice squad and active roster in 2022. Miami once again put him on the practice squad in 2023 and brought him back on a futures deal in 2024 before cutting him with an injury designation. He later caught on with the Patriots.

In 2022, Sanders appeared in three games for the Dolphins and caught two of three targets for 17 yards.