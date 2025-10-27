Patrick Surtain II Suffered Pectoral Injury, Expected To Miss 4-6 Weeks

Broncos CB Patrick Surtain II suffered a Pectoral injury and is expected to miss four-to-six weeks, according to Jordan Schultz.
Surtain will have a second opinion on the injury to confirm the timeline of his absence.
As of now, he will not require surgery. His injury is not considered season-ending.
Surtain II, 25, is the son of long-time NFL cornerback Patrick Surtain. He was a unanimous first-team All-American as a junior at Alabama and declared early for the draft. The Broncos drafted Surtain with the No. 9 overall pick in 2021.
Surtain II was entering the final year of a four-year, $20,962,629 contract with the Broncos that included a $12,605,549 signing bonus. The Broncos picked up their fifth-year option on Surtain for the 2024 season.
From there, he signed a four-year, $96 million contract extension with the Broncos.
In 2025, Surtain II has appeared in eight games for the Broncos and recorded 27 total tackles and nine pass deflections.
