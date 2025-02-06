Patrick Surtain Named NFL Defensive Player Of The Year

Broncos CB Patrick Surtain II has officially been named the NFL defensive player of the year.

Surtain II, 24, is the son of long-time NFL cornerback Patrick Surtain. He was a unanimous first-team All-American as a junior at Alabama and declared early for the draft. The Broncos drafted Surtain with the No. 9 overall pick in 2021.

Surtain II was entering the final year of a four-year, $20,962,629 contract with the Broncos that included a $12,605,549 signing bonus. The Broncos picked up their fifth-year option on Surtain for the 2024 season back in April.

From there, he signed a four-year, $96 million contract extension with the Broncos last offseason.

In 2024, Surtain II appeared in 16 games for the Broncos and recorded 45 total tackles, four interceptions, one forced fumble, a recovery and 12 pass deflections.