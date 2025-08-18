Patriots ‘Absolutely’ Interested In Trading For Available Veteran Players

Per Mark Daniels, Patriots EVP of player personnel Eliot Wolf said they are “absolutely interested” in trading for available veterans.

According to Daniels, Wolf revealed they would be interested in trading a first or second-round pick for a player “worthy of that price tag.” Wolf added that they are in contact with all 31 teams.

Andrew Callahan says Wolf was asked specifically about a big trade, and Callahan mentions Bengals DE Trey Hendrickson and Commanders WR Terry McLaurin as the biggest available names.

It’s worth noting the Patriots have been undergoing a massive roster makeover this year with the hire of HC Mike Vrabel. They had some of the most cap space in free agency and used it, most notably by signing DT Milton Williams to a four-year, $104 million deal. Additionally, New England added 11 players in the draft, headlined by first-round OT Will Campbell and second-round RB TreVeyon Henderson.

We highlighted players who are potentially available in our 2025 Preseason Trade Block. Among those listed, Eagles OLB Azeez Ojulari, Eagles OLB Joshua Uche, Jets WR Allen Lazard or a Packers’ receiver are lower-end options who fit a similar mold.

If New England wants to send a player out in this trade, they could look to move someone like S Kyle Dugger or G Cole Strange.

We’ll have more on the Patriots ahead of roster cuts as the news is available.