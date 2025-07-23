Patriots Activating Three From Injured Lists Including CB Carlton Davis

The New England Patriots have activated CB Carlton Davis, LB Jahlani Tavai and WR Jeremiah Webb from the active/PUP list, per the NFL transaction wire.

Davis, 28, was selected with the No. 63 overall pick in the second round out of Auburn by the Buccaneers in 2018. He finished the final year of a four-year, $4,393,114 contract that included a $1,274,992 signing bonus.

From there, Davis signed a three-year, $45 million contract with the Buccaneers in 2022. He was entering the final year of that deal when the Lions traded their 2024 third-round pick to the Buccaneers in exchange for Davis and two sixth-round picks.

He made a total of $14 million in the final year of his deal.

In 2024, Davis appeared in 13 games for the Lions and recorded 56 total tackles, two tackles for loss, a forced fumble, two recoveries, two interceptions and 11 pass defenses.