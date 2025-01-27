Patriots Adding More Coaches To Staff Including Former Bears Assistant Thomas Brown

Mark Daniels of Mass Live reports the Patriots are hiring Bears interim HC Thomas Brown to their staff.

NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero mentions Brown will serve as the team’s TE coach/pass game coordinator. Brown was not retained in Chicago after the team hired Ben Johnson as their HC.

Mike Reiss adds New England is hiring Bears assistant OL coach Jason Houghtaling to the staff. The Patriots are also adding Florida A&M DC Milton Patterson, per Joseph Pasteris.

Brown, 38, is a former NFL running back who played for the Falcons and Browns during his career. His coaching career began in 2011 as Georgia’s strength and conditioning coach and became the running backs coach for Chattanooga, Marshall, Wisconsin, and Georgia before becoming Miami’s offensive coordinator from 2016-2018.

After one season as South Carolina’s running backs coach, Brown was hired by the Rams in 2020 to the same position. He was promoted to assistant head coach and TE coach in 2022.

The Panthers hired Brown as their offensive coordinator last February but he lasted just one year in Carolina along with the rest of the coaching staff. The Bears hired him as the passing game coordinator back in January and he was promoted to offensive coordinator and then interim head coach this season.