Patriots Also Signing DT Leonard Taylor

NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero reports the Patriots are signing former Jets DT Leonard Taylor to their practice squad.

Taylor, 26, was a two-year starter at Miami and earned honorable mention All-ACC in 2022. He declared for the 2024 NFL Draft after his junior season but was not selected.

The Jets signed him as an undrafted free agent and he made the team each of his first two seasons. He was let go in October 2025.

In 2025, Taylor has appeared in two games for the Jets and recorded three total tackles, one tackle for loss and a pass deflection.