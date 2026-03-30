Vikings Picking Up Fifth-Year Option For WR Jordan Addison

Vikings interim GM Rob Brzezinski said the team will exercise the fifth-year option for WR Jordan Addison, per Kevin Seifert.

Despite Addison being in a few weird off-the-field incidents the last few years, one of which resulted in a three-game suspension, the Vikings indicated to Seifert this wasn’t a hard decision.

The fifth-year option is worth $18 million fully guaranteed for the 2027 season. Minnesota had until May to make a decision.

The two sides will likely work on a long-term deal before the option expires.

Addison, 24, started his career at Pittsburgh before transferring to USC. He was selected by the Vikings with the No. 23 overall pick in the first round of the 2023 NFL Draft.

He just finished the third year of his four-year, $14,992,104 contract that included a $7,903,349 signing bonus. The Vikings exercised the fifth-year option on Addison’s contract worth $18 million fully guaranteed for the 2027 season.

In 2025, Addison appeared in 14 games for the Vikings and recorded 42 receptions on 79 targets for 610 yards (14.5 YPC) and three touchdowns. He added two carries for 81 yards and a touchdown.