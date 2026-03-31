Patriots Will Exercise Fifth-Year Option For CB Christian Gonzalez

Patriots HC Mike Vrabel told reporters today that the Patriots will exercise the fifth-year option for CB Christian Gonzalez.

“Yes. If we haven’t picked it up, we should pick it up,” he said via Doug Kyed.

New England has highlighted an extension for Gonzalez as one of the top priorities for the team later this summer, so the option will be folded into that.

The fifth-year option is projected to be worth $18.199 million fully guaranteed for the 2027 season.

Gonzalez, 23, transferred from Colorado to Oregon following the 2021 season and had a team-leading three interceptions in 2022. He was a first-team All-Pac 12 selection.

The Patriots selected him with the No. 17 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft. He signed a four-year, $16,161,365 contract that included an $8,753,720 signing bonus. There’s also a fifth-year option worth $18.199 million fully guaranteed for the 2027 season.

In 2025, Gonzalez appeared in 14 games for the Patriots and recorded 69 total tackles, one tackle for loss, no interceptions and 10 pass deflections.

We will have more on Gonzalez as it becomes available.