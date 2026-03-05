Patriots Among Three Teams Reportedly Preparing To Pursue Alec Pierce

Per Tony Pauline, the Patriots, Titans and Raiders are ready to pursue Colts WR Alec Pierce in free agency.

Pauline adds Pierce is expected to test the open market after Indianapolis used the transition tag on QB Daniel Jones, and he’s likely to command around $27 million annually on a new deal as perhaps the best receiving option.

Jordan Schultz echoed Pauline’s report regarding New England’s interest. He said they are prepared to be big spenders after releasing WR Stefon Diggs, and Pierce is among the options they are considering.

Pierce, 25, is a former second-round pick by the Colts in the 2022 NFL Draft out of Cincinnati.

He just finished the final year of a four-year $6,601,342 rookie contract that included a $1,980,976 signing bonus.

In 2025, Pierce appeared in 15 games for the Colts and recorded 47 receptions on 84 targets for 1,004 yards (21.3 YPC) and six touchdowns.

He’s included in our Top 100 2026 NFL Free Agents list.