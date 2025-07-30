Patriots Announce Six Roster Moves

The New England Patriots announced six roster moves on Wednesday, including signing TE Tyler Davis, TE Cole Fotheringham, and C Alec Lindstrom.

Patriots make a series of transactions: https://t.co/Wp0Q1ppbHu pic.twitter.com/6SuNJJZogf — New England Patriots (@Patriots) July 30, 2025

New England also waived OT Yasir Durant with an injury designation and cut WR Demeer Blankumsee and RB Trayveon Williams.

Durant will revert to injured reserve once he passes through waivers unclaimed.

Davis, 28, is a former sixth-round pick of the Jaguars back in 2020. He signed a four-year, $3.45 million contract with the Jaguars, but was waived at the start of the 2021 season.

The Colts later signed Davis to their practice squad before he joined the Packers’ active roster during the 2021 season. He signed a one-year deal to return to the Packers on two consecutive one-year deals in 2023 and 2024.

In 2022, Davis appeared in all 17 games for the Packers and caught four passes for 26 yards receiving and no touchdowns.