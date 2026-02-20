Patriots Awarded Mack Hollins $400k Incentive Despite Missing Benchmark

NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero reports the Patriots awarded WR Mack Hollins his $400k incentive for recording 50 receptions.

Hollins finished the year with just 46 catches but missed the last two regular-season games with a lacerated spleen. New England decided to reward one of their leaders anyway and give him the $400k despite not hitting the 50-catch mark.

Hollins, 32, is a former fourth-round pick of the Eagles back in 2017 out of North Carolina. He was in the third year of his four-year, $3.03 million contract when the Dolphins claimed him off waivers from the Eagles.

Hollins was testing the open market as an unrestricted free agent for the first time in his NFL career when he agreed to a one-year deal with the Dolphins. Since then, he’s had one-year pacts with the Raiders, Falcons, and the Bills.

The Patriots signed Hollins to a two-year, $8.4 million contract last offseason.

In 2025, Hollins appeared in 15 games for the Patriots and caught 46 passes for 550 yards receiving and two touchdowns.