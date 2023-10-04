Patriots CB Christian Gonzalez Out For Season With Torn Labrum

According to Ian Rapoport, Patriots first-round CB Christian Gonzalez will miss the remainder of his rookie season with a torn labrum after dislocating his shoulder this week.

This explains why New England felt pressed to trade for CB J.C. Jackson this morning, as Gonzalez was playing great as their top corner.

It’s a tough blow for both the player and team, as the Patriots have had some other injury issues at cornerback too. Expect the team to place him on injured reserve soon.

Gonzalez, 21, transferred from Colorado to Oregon following the 2021 season and had a team-leading three interceptions in 2022. He was a first-team All-Pac 12 selection.

The Patriots selected him with the No. 17 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft. He signed a four-year, $16,161,365 contract that includes a $8,753,720 signing bonus.

In 2023, Gonzalez has appeared in four games for the Patriots and recorded 17 total tackles, one tackle for loss, one sack, one interception and three pass deflections.