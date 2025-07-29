Patriots CB Christian Gonzalez Suffered Hamstring Injury, Will Be Ready For Week 1

Jordan Schultz reports that Patriots CB Christian Gonzalez suffered a hamstring injury on Monday that will see him temporarily sidelined.

Schultz adds that the injury will not impact Gonzalez’s status for Week 1.

Gonzalez, 23, transferred from Colorado to Oregon following the 2021 season and had a team-leading three interceptions in 2022. He was a first-team All-Pac 12 selection.

The Patriots selected him with the No. 17 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft. He signed a four-year, $16,161,365 contract that includes a $8,753,720 signing bonus. There’s also a fifth-year option for the team to pick up in 2027.

In 2024, Gonzalez appeared in 16 games for the Patriots and recorded 59 total tackles, one tackle for loss, one fumble recovery returned for a touchdown, two interceptions, and 11 pass deflections.

We will have more on Gonzalez as it becomes available.