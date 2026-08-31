Patriots Claim Two Players Including TE Cameron Latu

The New England Patriots have claimed LB Darius Muasau off waivers from the Giants and TE Cameron Latu off waivers from the Eagles.
Latu, 26, is a former third-round pick by the 49ers in the 2023 NFL Draft out of Alabama. He was entering the second year of a four-year, $5.3 million rookie contract when San Francisco cut him loose this week as they worked down to the 53-man limit.
Latu later signed on to the Browns’ practice squad where he remained for most of the season. He then signed a futures deal with the Eagles after the season and started on the practice squad before signing to the active roster.
In 2025, Latu appeared in 15 games for the Eagles.
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