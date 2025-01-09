Patriots Complete Interview With Mike Vrabel For HC Job

The New England Patriots announced Thursday that they’ve completed their interview with Mike Vrabel for their head-coaching job.

We have completed an interview with Mike Vrabel today in Boston for our head coach position. pic.twitter.com/vooGcXIQNX — New England Patriots (@Patriots) January 9, 2025

Here’s the updated list of candidates for the Patriots’ job:

Lions OC Ben Johnson (Scheduled)

(Scheduled) Former Titans HC Mike Vrabel (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Former Buccaneers OC Byron Leftwich (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) NFL Assistant Pep Hamilton (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Lions DC Aaron Glenn (Requested)

Vrabel remains the candidate to watch for the Patriots job, given his ties to the team and reported interest in the position.

Vrabel, 49, began his coaching career with Ohio State as their linebackers coach back in 2011 after a 14-year playing career as a linebacker with the Steelers, Patriots and Chiefs.

After several years with the Buckeyes, Vrabel was hired by the Texans as their linebackers coach in 2014 and wound up being promoted to defensive coordinator in 2017. The Titans hired Vrabel as their head coach back in 2018.

Tennessee opted to fire Vrabel last offseason. He spent the 2024 season as a personnel consultant with the Browns.

In six years with the Titans, Vrabel compiled a record of 52-41 with three playoff appearances and a 2-3 playoff record. He was also named the 2021 coach of the year.