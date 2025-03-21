Patriots Cut Four Players

The New England Patriots announced that they’ve waived four players on Friday.

The full list includes:

LB Curtis Jacobs

OT Caleb Jones

LB Andrew Parker Jr

C Lecitus Smith

Jones, 26, wound up going undrafted back in 2022. He later signed a three-year rookie contract with the Packers.

Green Bay waived Jones at the start of the 2022 season before re-signing him to their practice squad. He was eventually added to their active roster midseason.

The Packers signed his exclusive rights free agent tender for the 2024 season but later let him go as part of their final roster cuts. He signed on with the Patriots last year.

In 2023, Jones appeared in one game for the Packers.