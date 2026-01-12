Patriots Cut Two Players

The New England Patriots announced they have released RB D’Ernest Johnson from the roster and cut OT Sebastian Gutierrez from the practice squad.

Patriots release RB D’Ernest Johnson from 53-man roster; Release T Sebastian Gutierrez from the practice squad: https://t.co/5exVfWfdkp pic.twitter.com/pfWCMmM5om — New England Patriots (@Patriots) January 12, 2026

Gutierrez, 27, originally signed on with the Broncos as an undrafted free agent in 2022 out of Minot State. He was among Denver’s final roster cuts as a rookie and caught on with the Raiders’ practice squad.

He bounced on and off Las Vegas’ practice squad in 2022 but was cut loose the following offseason. After brief stints on the Chiefs and Raiders, once again, the 49ers signed him in December 2023. He was among San Francisco’s final roster cuts the following preseason.

He bounced around on the 49ers, Colts and Browns’ practice squad, finishing the year in San Francisco. The 49ers re-signed him to a futures deal for the 2025 season.

However, San Francisco waived him before the start of camp and he was claimed by the Browns. He was cut coming out of the preseason and joined the Patriots’ practice squad.

In 2024, Gutierrez appeared in one game for the 49ers.