Patriots DL Christian Barmore Expects To Play In 2025 After Blood Clot Issue Last Season

Patriots DT Christian Barmore had multiple stints on the NFI list a year ago as he dealt with a blood clot issue. When speaking to reporters on Thursday, Barmore said he expects to be ready for Week 1 and to play in 2025, per Karen Guregian.

Barmore said he is a full participant in New England’s offseason program and will work out at OTAs next week, via Mark Daniels.

He added he’s not concerned about having a recurrence of blood clots, per Daniels.

Last month, New England HC Mike Vrabel said he expects Barmore to participate in voluntary offseason workouts after meeting with team doctors after his health scares last season.

Barmore had multiple stints on the Non-Football Illness list last season. He was first diagnosed in July and was able to come back to play for about a month before being placed on the list, one again, in December.

Barmore, 25, was a second-round pick by the Patriots in the 2021 NFL Draft out of Alabama.

He was in the final year of a four-year, $8,522,242 million rookie contract that included a $3,557,994 million signing bonus and was set to make a base salary of $1.822 million in 2024 when he agreed to a new four-year extension with the Patriots worth up to $92 million.

Barmore’s slated to make base salaries of $10 million and $12 million over the next two years.

In 2024, Barmore appeared in four games for the Patriots and recorded six total tackles and one sack.