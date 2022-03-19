Patriots & DL Henry Anderson Agree To Re-Worked Contract

According to Field Yates, the Patriots have agreed to a reworked deal with veteran DL Henry Anderson.

The deal will see Anderson earn a base salary of $1.25 million instead of $2.5 million. He will be able to make up the lost money in incentive, while still creating $1.25 million in cap space for the Patriots.

Anderson, 30, is a former third-round pick of the Colts back in 2015. He was entering the final year of his rookie deal when he was traded to the Jets in 2018.

He re-signed with New York to a three-year, $25.2 million extension in March of 2019 and was entering the final year of his contract when the Jets released him earlier this offseason.

Anderson then landed with the Patriots on a one-year deal before tearing his pectoral four games into the season and missing the remainder of the year.

In 2021, Anderson appeared in four games for the Patriots and recorded three total tackles with no sacks.