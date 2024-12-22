Patriots Don’t Plan To Fire HC Jerod Mayo Barring Late-Season Collapse

According to Ian Rapoport, the Kraft family right now wants to keep HC Jerod Mayo and does not plan to fire him after this season.

Rapoport notes owner Robert Kraft and his son Jonathan Kraft understood it would take multiple years to rebuild the team, and that Mayo needed a certain amount of learning on the job.

However, Rapoport says if things continue to deteriorate for the Patriots in the last few games of the season, both on the field and in the locker room, the Krafts may feel like their hand is forced.

Mayo, 38, was drafted in the first round by the Patriots out of Tennessee in 2008. He played eight seasons with the team before retiring following the 2015 season.

Mayo joined the Patriots coaching staff as an inside linebackers coach in 2019 and held the position for five years before being named the head coach to replace Bill Belichick in 2024.

So far, Mayo has a record of 3-11 in his first season.

We’ll have more on Mayo as the news is available.