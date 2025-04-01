Patriots DT Christian Barmore Expected To Participate In Offseason Workouts

Patriots DT Christian Barmore had multiple stints on the NFI list a year ago as he dealt with a blood clot issue.

Per Mark Daniels, New England HC Mike Vrabel expects Barmore to participate in voluntary offseason workouts after meeting with team doctors recently.

This implies Barmore is ready to go and should be recovered after his health scares last season.

Barmore, 25, was a second-round pick by the Patriots in the 2021 NFL Draft out of Alabama.

He was in the final year of a four-year, $8,522,242 million rookie contract that included a $3,557,994 million signing bonus and was set to make a base salary of $1.822 million in 2024 when he agreed to a new four-year extension with the Patriots worth up to $92 million.

Barmore’s slated to make base salaries of $10 million and $12 million over the next two years.

In 2024, Barmore appeared in four games for the Patriots and recorded six total tackles and one sack.