Patriots DT Christian Barmore Likely To Return To Practice

According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, Patriots DT Christian Barmore is likely to return to practice Thursday after missing the entire season to this point.

Rapoport adds Barmore has been on the NFI list all year as he’s dealt with blood clots. Barmore’s season was in doubt in July after going on blood thinners for an extended period of time.

Barmore, 25, was a second-round pick by the Patriots in the 2021 NFL Draft out of Alabama. He’s entering the final year of a four-year, $8,522,242 million rookie contract that included a $3,557,994 million signing bonus and was set to make a base salary of $1.822 million in 2024 when he agreed to a new four-year extension with the Patriots worth up to $92 million.

In 2023, Barmore appeared in all 17 games and recorded 64 tackles, 13 tackles for loss, and 8.5 sacks.