Patriots EDGE Josh Uche Garnering Trade Interest

Jeremy Fowler of ESPN reports that Patriots pass rusher Josh Uche has garnered some trade interest recently.

Albert Breer believes Uche is the Patriots player most likely to be traded, given that he’ll likely be the most difficult to re-sign next year and could fetch a decent return.

A number of teams could use edge rusher help, so it’s possible Uche could be on the move in the coming days.

Uche, 25, is a former second-round pick of the Patriots back in 2020. He’s currently in the final year of his four-year deal worth $5,389,336 with a signing bonus of $1,479,517 with New England.

Uche will be an unrestricted free agent for the first time in 2024.

In 2023, Uche has appeared in six games for the Patriots and recorded six tackles and two sacks.

We’ll have more regarding a potential Uche trade as the news is available.