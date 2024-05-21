Patriots G Cole Strange Expected To Miss Start Of Season

According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, Patriots G Cole Strange is likely to miss the start of the 2024 season with a knee injury and could be out until the middle of the season.

New England HC Jerod Mayo called Strange “month-to-month” on Monday, leaving his specific timeline for a return up in the air.

Strange, 25, was a five-year starter at Chattanooga. He was a First Team All-American and First Team All-Southern Conference. The Patriots used the No. 29 overall pick on him in the 2022 draft.

He is in the second year of a four-year, $12,255,978 contract, including a $6,093,438 signing bonus. There is also a fifth-year option for the team to pick up in 2025.

During his college career at Chattanooga, Strange appeared in 49 games and made 44 starts at left guard, left tackle and center. He started all 17 of his games his rookie season in New England.

In 2023, Strange appeared and started in 10 games for the Patriots.