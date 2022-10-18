Patriots Getting Trade Calls For WR Kendrick Bourne

According to Jeremy Fowler, the Patriots have gotten trade calls from multiple teams asking about WR Kendrick Bourne.

While Fowler says Bourne would welcome a change in uniform and more opportunities, as he’s not playing much right now, he adds the Patriots haven’t been inclined to move him so far.

Bourne, 27, signed with the 49ers as an undrafted free agent out of Eastern Washington in 2017. He signed a three-year, $1.66 million deal and made the final roster each of his first three seasons in the league.

The 49ers placed a second-round tender on Bourne as a restricted free agent at $3.27 million for the 2020 season.

Bourne then became an unrestricted free agent in 2021 before signing a three-year, $22.5 million contract with the Patriots.

In 2022, Bourne has appeared in six games for the Patriots and caught 11 passes on 14 targets for 156 yards receiving and no touchdowns.