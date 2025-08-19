Patriots Have Called Bengals Regarding DE Trey Hendrickson

Armando Salguero reports that the Patriots have recently called the Bengals regarding a trade for star pass rusher Trey Hendrickson.

Salguero adds that Patriots GM Eliot Wolf said he is talking with all of the other 31 teams about possible additions and that he would be willing to give up a high-draft pick for a top talent.

Meanwhile, Josina Anderson reports that the Patriots feel the price for Hendrickson is “too much” but will continue to monitor the situation as they are determined to get the right player at the right price.

Jordan Schultz reported that the Browns, Colts, and Panthers are three teams also interested in a trade. However, Schultz considers an in-state, in-division trade to a team like the Browns unlikely.

Hendrickson, 30, was selected with the No. 103 overall pick by the Saints out of Florida Atlantic in 2017. He finished his four-year rookie contract worth $3,106,288, which included a signing bonus of $706,284.

Hendrickson then signed a four-year, $60 million contract with the Bengals back in 2021 and went on to appear in the Super Bowl for the team. Cincinnati signed him to a one-year extension through 2025 in 2023.

He’s due a base salary of $15.8 million in the final year of his contract in 2025.

In 2024, Hendrickson appeared in all 17 games for the Bengals and recorded 46 total tackles, 19 tackles for loss, 17.5 sacks, two forced fumbles, and six pass defenses.

We’ll have more on Hendrickson as the news becomes available.