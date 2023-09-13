Patriots Have Shown Interest In OT La’el Collins

Mark Daniels of MassLive.com, citing a league source, reports that the Patriots have shown interest in free agent OT La’el Collins following his release from the Bengals on Tuesday.

Daniels explains that New England’s interest is considered “due diligence” at this time.

The Patriots placed starting RT Riley Reiff on injured reserve to open the season and are currently starting Calvin Anderson at the position. They also traded for Tyrone Wheatley Jr and Vederian Lowe coming out of the preseason.

Although, it appears as though they’re open to adding more help at right tackle.

Collins, 30, signed on with the Cowboys as an undrafted free agent out of LSU in 2015. He was set to make a base salary of $616,750 for the 2017 season when the Cowboys signed him to a two-year, $15.4 million extension through 2019.

Collins was in the third year of his five-year, $50 million deal and was set to earn a base salary of $10 million for the 2022 season when he was cut. The Bengals later signed Collins to a three-year, $30 million deal before releasing him earlier in the week.

In 2022, Collins appeared in and started 15 games for the Bengals at right tackle.

We have him included in our Top 100 Available 2023 NFL Free Agents list.