Andrew Callahan of the Boston Herald reports that the Patriots have weighed trading for Cowboys OT La’el Collins.

However, Callahan says that Dallas’ price for him is a “sticking point.”

It’s worth mentioning that the Patriots just picked up around $7 million of cap space by trading OL Shaq Mason to the Buccaneers so they do have more room to work with.

Adam Schefter reported recently that the Cowboys have given Collins permission to seek a trade, per his agent Peter Schaffer. Schefter adds that he will likely be released if no deal is made.

Jordan Schultz previously mentioned that the Jaguars, Broncos, Bengals, and Dolphins have all inquired about a potential trade.

Collins, 28, signed on with the Cowboys as an undrafted free agent out of LSU in 2015. He was set to make a base salary of $616,750 for the 2017 season when the Cowboys signed him to a two-year, $15.4 million extension through 2019.

Collins is in the third year of his five-year, $50 million deal and is set to earn a base salary of $10 million for the 2022 season.

According to OverTheCap.com, trading Collins would free up $1.3 million of available cap space while creating $13,950,000 in dead money.

In 2021, Collins appeared in 12 games, making 10 starts for them at right tackle.