Patriots Hosted Four Offensive Players

The New England Patriots hosted RB Elijah Mitchell for a visit, per the NFL’s Official Transaction Wire.

The Patriots also tried out WRs Brandon Johnson, Brandon Smith and Kristian Wilkerson. New England ended up signing Mitchell and Smith to the practice squad.

Mitchell, 27, was a sixth-round pick out of Louisiana by the 49ers in the 2021 draft. He signed a four-year rookie deal with the team in May of that year worth $3,663,568, including a $183,568 signing bonus.

Mitchell was an unrestricted free agent for the first time this past offseason and signed with the Chiefs, but they waived him in mid-December.

In 2025, Mitchell has appeared in one game for the Chiefs.