Patriots Hosting CB Desmond Trufant & LB Raekwon McMillan For Visits

Field Yates reports that the Patriots are hosting free agent CB Desmond Trufant and LB Raekwon McMillan on visits Friday.

It’s worth mentioning that signing Trufant to a contract won’t impact a team’s 2022 compensatory picks, given that he was released this offseason.

Trufant, 30, is a former first-round pick of the Falcons back in 2013. He played out the final year of his four-year, $8.165 million contract when the Falcons picked up his fifth-year option worth $8.026 million for the 2017 season.

Atlanta later signed Trufant to a five-year, $69 million extension with nearly $42 million guaranteed in 2017. He stood to make a base salary of $10.75 million for the 2020 season before getting released with a post-June 1 designation.

Trufant signed a two-year, $21 million deal with the Lions last year.

In 2020, Trufant appeared in six games for the Lions and recorded 20 tackles, one sack, one interception and four pass defenses.

We have him included in our Top 100 Available 2021 Free Agents list.

McMillan, 25, is a former second-round pick of the Dolphins back in 2017. He was traded to the Raiders last year as part of a pick swap.

McMillan played out the final year of his four-year contract worth $4,697,532 that included a signing bonus of $1,556,388 and made a base salary of $1.10 million for the 2020 season.

In 2020, Raekwon McMillan appeared in all 16 games for the Raiders and recorded 16 tackles, a forced fumble and a pass defense.