Patriots Hosting LB Andrew Van Ginkel On A Visit

Jordan Schultz reports that the Patriots are hosting Dolphins free agent LB Andrew Van Ginkel on a visit Thursday.

Van Ginkel, 27, was selected in the fifth round by the Dolphins back in 2019. He played out the final year of his four-year, $2,831,964 contract with the Dolphins that included a $311,964 signing bonus.

Van Ginkel is testing the open market as an unrestricted free agent for the first time.

In 2022, Van Ginkel appeared in all 17 games for the Dolphins and recorded 47 tackles, a half sack and two pass defenses.

