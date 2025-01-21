Patriots Interviewing Vikings Assistant Grant Udinksi For OC Opening

By
Tony Camino
-

SI.com’s Albert Breer reports the Patriots have interviewed Vikings assistant OC/assistant QBs coach Grant Udinski for their OC vacancy.

Grant Udinski

Breer mentions that Udinski is also a finalist for the Seahawks’ OC opening.

Here’s an update on the Patriots OC search:

  • Bears interim OC Thomas Brown (Interview)
  • Former Patriots OC Josh McDaniels
  • Chargers passing game coordinator Marcus Brady (Interviewed)
  • Vikings assistant OC/assistant QBs coach Grant Udinski (Interviewed)

Udinski, 28, began his NFL coaching career as an assistant for the Panthers from 2020-21. He was hired by the Vikings as an assistant to the head coach/special projects for the 2022 season.

From there, the Vikings promoted Udinski to assistant quarterbacks coach for the 2024 season.

Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?

Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on X.com and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Leave a Reply