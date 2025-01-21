Patriots Interviewing Vikings Assistant Grant Udinksi For OC Opening

SI.com’s Albert Breer reports the Patriots have interviewed Vikings assistant OC/assistant QBs coach Grant Udinski for their OC vacancy.

Breer mentions that Udinski is also a finalist for the Seahawks’ OC opening.

Here’s an update on the Patriots OC search:

Bears interim OC Thomas Brown (Interview)

(Interview) Former Patriots OC Josh McDaniels

Chargers passing game coordinator Marcus Brady (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Vikings assistant OC/assistant QBs coach Grant Udinski (Interviewed)

Udinski, 28, began his NFL coaching career as an assistant for the Panthers from 2020-21. He was hired by the Vikings as an assistant to the head coach/special projects for the 2022 season.

From there, the Vikings promoted Udinski to assistant quarterbacks coach for the 2024 season.