Per Mike Reiss, the Patriots made three roster moves, including elevating DT Leonard Taylor and RB D’Ernest Johnson from the practice squad.

New England also activated CB Alex Austin off of injured reserve.

Taylor, 26, was a two-year starter at Miami and earned honorable mention All-ACC in 2022. He declared for the 2024 NFL Draft after his junior season but was not selected.

The Jets signed him as an undrafted free agent, and he made the team each of his first two seasons. He was let go in October 2025 and joined New England soon after.

In 2025, Taylor appeared in five games for the Jets and Patriots, recording 11 total tackles, one tackle for loss, and a pass deflection.